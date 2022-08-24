MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Acorn!

Acorn is a nine-year-old mixed breed dog. She came to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County from a shelter in the south with heartworms. She was treated and adopted, but unfortunately that first home wasn’t the best fit.

Acorn is a super friendly girl who loves people. She does fine if she sees other dogs out at the park or on walks, but Acorn would do best as the only dog in the home. Acorn is especially good with kids. She loves children and will look for pets from them before older people!

If you’re not ready to adopt, HAWS is looking for foster families! If you foster a pet, HAWS will sponsor food, medical care and any other equipment you might need. All you need to do is provide a loving space for a pet to grow, recover, and get ready for adoption.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting, reach out to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

