Local student skips four grades, graduates from Carroll University at age 18 despite health challenges

Anthony Sikorski loves classical music and playing the piano. But music is just one of his many talents.

The 18-year-old graduated from Carroll University, when at his age, most students are just entering college.

"He drives himself. He has an innate love of learning," Anthony's mother, Jill Sikorski admits.

Anthony made college history, becoming the youngest student to be accepted into Carroll University at the age of 13. He enrolled at 14.

Jill Sikorski saw early on her son was special. Anthony was a voracious reader at an early age.

"We'd read 20-24 books at 2 and 3 years old," Jill said.

Anthony has applied to Marquette Law School, and has already been accepted into the Medical College of Wisconsin's master's program in public health.

He skipped four grades and has made straight A's since the 8th grade. But academic prowess is just part of his story. Anthony lives with several debilitating health conditions.

"He basically has no immune system," Jill says.

We first met Anthony in his first semester. His mom outlined his health challenges.

"He has cystic fibrosis; he also has adrenal insufficiency. He has orthostatic hypotension, and he has [Ehlers-Danlos syndrome] and he takes a growing shot every day because he doesn't grow," she said.

"This is his everyday medication, everyday medication, every day he takes about 55 pills."

The star student studies in-between treatments for Cystic Fibrosis. Anthony's brother William also lives with CF and similar auto-immune issues.

"They take hydrocortisone, a steroid 3 times a day and when they're sick, it's tripled. If they break a bone

or they hit their head, they get a big solid cortisone injection that even ambulances are not allowed to carry," Jill explains.

Last December, Anthony suffered another health setback. He was diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

"He never missed a day of school until he was hospitalized...because to him learning is everything," Jill says.

Anthony must go monthly for IV treatments at Children's Wisconsin. His mom says they almost lost Anthony five times. Still, he believes sickness is no excuse to stop studying.

"It's been a goal, the more I've gotten sick the greater the resolve to keep academic performance at the level it's been, no matter what happens," Anthony says.

"My physical body may have taken a hit, but thankfully my mind has remained intact."

And the family shows incredible gratitude. They focus on what they have, not what they don't.

"There are so many families that are worse off than us. When you look at what you have, you really see the blessings that you've got. If you want to look for the trials and tribulations, you can see them. But if you look at the goodness you have in your family, you'll actually see the goodness and it will shine through," his dad says.

Mom Jill smiles as she says, "I treasure every day. Every day I learn something new from them, every day! They are my life."

And there's another part of this brainy student's story. His empathy for others.

"His heart is full of kindness for others, He sees people. He sees no color, no ethnicity. He's willing to help

anyone who needs help," Jill says.

Dad Tony agrees. "He's such an active listener. When he's with you he's present. He's not multi-tasking, He's not thinking about other things. He's willing to do something for you or someone else before himself."

Jill Sikorski gets emotional describing her talented sons.

"They are both really a blessing from God. I'm so glad they have each other. "

She adds, "I truly believe God put me on earth to take care of these boys and allow them to have the life they deserve. To be successful, to make a difference in this world, whatever that is."

The family's optimism and faith shines, giving us all a lesson in gratitude.

"I am always thankful and grateful for every day they are well," Tony Sikorski insists.

"I think a couple of things on how you remain optimistic. One you value what you have today, so you try not to say you'll do this next week or next year. You ask yourself, 'how do you embrace what you have today?'"

Anthony shows the same optimism. He asserts, "If you dwell too long on anything bad, anything that could possibly go wrong, you lose sight of your ultimate goals in life. Life will continue with or without your participation. It's so hard to snatch back that time you've lost."

"Everybody struggles with different challenges at different times of their life. Some are unique, some aren't. My challenges are health induced. But I have a good mind, a wonderful family a wonderful institution of learning."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip