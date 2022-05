Watch Carole Meekins' Positively Milwaukee report at the top of this article.

At the Findley Foundation, you will find a free medical clinic serving patients with no insurance or who are underinsured.

Dr. Stephanie Findley is board vice chair of the foundation founded by her father.

Findley wants people with no health insurance to know there are options. The Findley Foundation is funded mainly through grants and the low fees patients with some form of insurance pay.

