Lasagna Love helps feed local families for any reason, no strings attached

MILWAUKEE — Andrea Huberty knows sometimes the best medicine in life is a hot, homemade meal.

“I have found the secret to the most delicious lasagna recipe is my homemade sauce,” she says.

And Andrea would know – she’s a lasagna expert. At this point she doesn’t even need to measure.

“I can make lasagna in my sleep now!”

Andrea works with Lasagna Love, a national organization helping pair volunteer cooks with families who need a hearty meal.

“We’ll cook a lasagna for anyone who asks,” she says. “If it’s a financial need, if it’s an emotional need, if it’s just, ‘I need a break.’”

Every week, Andrea makes at least one lasagna for a family in our area, full of tasty ingredients.

“Now is the cheese,” she says, adding in handfuls. “Which is the best part.”

Or is it Andrea’s selfless commitment to delivering meals all over Milwaukee County? Andrea says she just feels grateful to have kept her job and some stability during the pandemic.

“I know that’s not the norm in our community,” she says. “Anything I can do to help and give back is something that I really love doing.”

Andrea knows, during tough times, it can be hard to stay positive – especially if you’re hungry.

“Imagine just coming home and having somebody bring you this delicious home cooked meal that they made just as a gift to someone in their community,” she says. “Just because they want to help somebody.”

The meal alone isn’t enough for Andrea.

Using a pinch of parsley, “I put a signature heart on [the lasagna].”

Andrea wants people to know her lasagnas are made with love.

“Being able to help someone in our community, no matter what the reason, is just really something that I think our community needs more of.”

Lasagna Love is always looking for volunteer chefs and always taking on new clients who could use some help with cooking. For more information, visit their website here.

