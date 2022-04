MILWAUKEE — Carole Meekins sat down with Joanne Williams to discuss her upcoming documentary, "Exchange in White America: Kaukauna and King, 50 Years Later." The film explores a student exchange between Kaukauna and Rufus King High Schools in 1966.

Watch the trailer here.

"Exchange in White America" will be featured at the Milwaukee Film Festival on Sunday, April 24 and Sunday, May 1.

