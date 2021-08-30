IPAMA aims to celebrate Black art, music, inventions, and discoveries

It's a tribute to the past to help us grow into the future.

Bishop Sedgwick Daniels of Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ describes a dream that's become a reality: IPAMA, the Institute for the Preservation of African American Music and Arts.

"The concept of IPAMA is to preserve heritage to protect culture and to enhance in a very positive way, and send a message that inspires, youth and families," Bishop Daniels says.

At IPAMA, families can listen to and learn about the inventions, discoveries, and accomplishments of African Americans from 1619 till today.

"We learn from our past failures and successes. We learn from the struggles and accomplishments of other individuals. And then we also can learn a reflective way that there are people of all races, all creeds, all colors, all ethnicities that have contributed in a strong way to advancement of society and make us whole," explains Bishop Daniels.

The Bishop's sister is lending her talents. Entrepreneur and Bucks minority owner Valerie Daniels Carter is proud of what her brother has accomplished.

She says, "It's amazing! Just working side by side with the Bishop, and allowing his vision to unfold, is just phenomenal. I'm excited because when there is any moment of inter-generational transfer and empowerment to youth, everyone knows I'm right there and I'm 100%. Bishop has taken a blighted area and almost created an oasis here. My job is to support and to encourage and empower him," explains Daniels-Carter.

The educational center will house artifacts, a library, and even a restaurant. It's a place where generations can connect. A grand opening on August 21st gave supporters an early look.

Bishop Daniels points out, "When you understand history in a very real way, part of the word of history is a story. And whenever you consider a story, it has many components that bring about transformation and hopefully will bring about a positive end. At the end of the day, we continue the heritage, the culture, of what has empowered us, and what our forefathers have instilled within us."

There's a little rivalry as the famous siblings work for the common good.

Daniels-Carter shares, "Every Sunday we break bread together, generally at my house because I'm the better cook!"

"So she thinks!" chimes in the Bishop. They both laugh heartily.

All kidding aside, both believe IPAMA will prove to be a gift of history that nourishes minds for years to come.

Bishop Daniels states, "This is what is needed if you're going to provide hope. The educational component, the journey, the story, the various components that aid and assist in building community has building blocks that celebrates yesterday, but it embraces tomorrow."

