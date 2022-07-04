Gilmore helps find forever homes for older and sick pets

MILWAUKEE — Its mission is to find homes for as many older and sick pets as possible. That's the goal of Homeward Hound sponsored by a Madison shelter called "Shelter from the Storm."

Assistant Executive Director Casey Brown explains: "Shelter from the Storm is a 501 3c Non-profit. We also opened up our own low-cost affordable vet clinic called WCVC," she says.

Gilmore, a loving dog, is the ambassador to Homeward Hound.

Brown notes, "Puppies and kittens are cute and adorable. I love them but there's always a need for older animals. Obviously, a lot of them are housebroken and that's just great. Our shelters are really full, so it's good for people to come and meet an older animal and see if they would be a good fit for their family."

Gilmore has been living in a shelter for more than a year. Most animals only stay about a month.

Brown enlisted Atwater School students in Shorewood to help find Gilmore a family. They made posters to raise awareness for the project.

"They drew pictures, made posters to get the word out that he needs to be adopted. So, it was really a cool way to get the community involved, get kids involved to see that they can really enact some big changes."

Brown admits Gilmore would be best in a home without other animals. He likes attention and is housebroken.

Gilmore is an American bulldog and Staffordshire-Terrier mix. He weighs around 60 pounds and needs a strong leash.

Brown says, "Our fingers are crossed that this project will help somebody recognize that he's the one for them."

If you would like to adopt Gilmore, click here for more information.

