Every student graduating from Cristo Rey accepted into college

MILWAUKEE — 88 seniors at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School erupted in applause as they celebrated their peers’ accomplishments.

For the fifth consecutive year, every single senior has been accepted into a two or four-year college or university.

At a college signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon, each student declared where they would be going after high school.

Alexandra Gonzalez-Amaro and Adrian Ramirez were two seniors who gave speeches at the event.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for the longest time,” Gonzales-Amaro exclaimed.

“The moment I walked into the school, I felt welcome and I felt like I belonged here. You’re going into a journey but you’re never doing it alone.”

Gonzales-Amaro will be going to Notre Dame to study political science on the pre-law track. Ramirez announced he will be attending Marquette University on a full-ride scholarship to study mechanical engineering.

“Especially as a Hispanic, first-generation student, we want to embrace the change we have to offer. We’re as important as everyone else to go to college and show the world what we can do,” Ramirez said.

The students at Cristo Rey are involved in a work-study program that places them in different companies across the greater Milwaukee area throughout their time in school. President of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Andrew Stith, says the students leave with knowledge both inside and outside of the classroom.

“We really look to empower our students to take that next step and contribute to the Milwaukee community,” Stith said.

While several students like Gonzales-Amaro are headed out of state, the majority will attend local colleges, like the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Marquette University, and the Milwaukee Area Technical College.

“They’re a lot of great choices right here in Milwaukee. We want them to stay here in Milwaukee because we need good leaders to build the future,” Stith said.

According to their website, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School is the third largest feeder school to Marquette University.

This year, the senior class is receiving over $17 million in scholarships. It’s also the first class to have a division one athlete.

“Although it may be one student crossing the stage, it sets the expectation for a family to do something similar. That can change the community in pretty significant ways,” Stith explained.

The Cristo Rey Jesuit High School graduation ceremony will be held on June 2.

