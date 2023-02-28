Watch Now
Culver's donates 54,000 diapers in honor of Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54-point game

Culver's
Posted at 8:55 PM, Feb 27, 2023
Have you ever wondered what 54,000 diapers look like? Culver's came through with that massive donation for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

It is in honor of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54-point game earlier this month.

Thanks to the donation, the Milwaukee Diaper Mission is holding a drive-thru diaper and formula distribution event. It is set for Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hayat Pharmacy on 57th and North.

Families can get free diapers, wipes, formula, and a Culver's gift card while supplies last.

