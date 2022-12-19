Company helps Milwaukee employees with disabilities find success

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee company formed in 2013 just celebrated its 9th anniversary. Accessible Career Options is a bonus for employers and employees. It's a training center for those with disabilities and offers a host of services from resume writing to computer training. Clients get a job that best suits their needs.

ACO President Sue Gumina-Cannon explains, "Our job is not only to meet the needs of clients we work with but meet the needs of employers. It's easy to get a job but you want to keep the job. That's what we pride ourselves in."

Jane Leonzal is a receptionist and legal assistant for Glojek and Steinberg Law Offices in West Allis. She lives with multiple sclerosis.

"A lot of disabilities are invisible. You don't know how a person is suffering. I suffer on a daily basis. I can't stand, I can't use my hands, it affects me cognitively."

Leonzal praises the staff here at ACO for helping her find the right job despite her disability. "When I need them, they're there. They are the most compassionate people, very helpful and most of all patience. Oh my God, they have to have patience."

Vice President and ACO co-founder Quinncy Hinton explains, "We helped her get to a law firm as a receptionist working part-time. Now she's working full time making 18 bucks an hour. She's so thankful. She finally feels like she has a job, and a career."

Hinton is proud ACO works to improve the quality of life for clients.

He notes, "We want to provide jobs so people can provide a living for themselves, provide a better opportunity for their family and become as independent as possible."

The staff at ACO is dedicated to helping those with disabilities discover pride and purpose, leaving workers with a foundation to flourish.

Gumina-Cannon shares, "It's wonderful to see people succeed. It's nice you develop relationships with the clients you work with. They come back to visit."

Hinton shares, "The best part of it is to see someone successful and achieve independence."

Leonzal exclaims, "I absolutely love my job. These guys are great."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip