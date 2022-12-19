Chalets at South Shore Terrace benefit Milwaukee County Parks year-round

MILWAUKEE — Crackling fires and a cozy place to watch from – those are just some of the charms of the South Shore Terrace Chalets.

“We have 10 chalets. This is our third winter of doing these out here at South Shore Park,” says Joe Mrozinski with Milwaukee County Parks. “It’s great! It’s great to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin weather. There’s four seasons here for a reason and you’ve got to enjoy all four of them.”

If four walls and a fire aren’t enough to keep you toasty, Chef Stephen Salava might have just the thing. He’s been working on a special menu just for the chalets.

“My favorite has always been the cheese curds. It’s something that we source locally from Clock Shadow Creamery,” he says. “We make it in house. We make the breading. It’s definitely a labor of love.”

Also on the menu – a hot and tasty cowboy chicken sandwich. Stephen knows a full belly means a warm body.

“All of these things, they kind of fill you up, they’re good, warm dishes – and also trying to appease all the people that would show up around the area,” he says.

That includes kids and families – who will love the mini-s’more station.

“It’s definitely the topper!” Stephen says.

These treats aren’t just tasty. Everything you buy here at South Shore supports the rest of the Milwaukee County Parks system.

“South Shore Beer Garden alone generates over a million dollars a year, which helps to go and support things like playgrounds and biking trails, hiking trails, community centers and things like that,” Joe says.

You can also support the parks by buying gift cards – which can be redeemed anywhere in the system that collects a fee. And the parks really have something for everyone.

“Whether you’re here for just drinks or just appetizers or you’re here for the chalets, or you’re just walking through the park, there’s so many different ways that you can enjoy this area and this park,” Stephen says. “And I think that’s part of what makes it so popular, and such a destination in the city.”

If you’d like more information on the Chalets, just follow this link: https://www.southshoreterrace.com/

