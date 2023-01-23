Catherine Early Childhood Development Center builds a strong foundation for the whole family

Olivia El-Amin gets to hold a lot of babies as the co-owner of Catherine Early Childhood Development Center. She offers a robust curriculum for kids from 6 weeks to 12 years.

“We work with kids so they are ready when they are transitioning to school,” El-Amin says.

But her goal is to help more than just children.

“We try to help both the child develop and we try to support the families as a whole,” El-Amin adds.

Her daycare center was inspired by her and her husband’s other businesses – particularly their foster care operations.

“We had some of our foster parents and they were getting kids in the middle of the night, and they have to go to work the next day,” El-Amin says.

Getting daycare services that fast can be a challenge. El-Amin wanted families to have safe, reliable care right away.

“That really relieves a lot of stress that comes with being a foster parent,” she says.

To relieve that stress even further, El-Amin and her staff try to make sure parents have all the basics they need for the little ones.

“Is there food you need? Is there clothing you need? What can we do to support you?” she asks. “And then we make that happen.”

But that generosity requires resources.

“We need diapers, we need wipes, we need Kleenex, we need baby food, we need baby clothing, and we need the bigger clothing, too.”

You can help by donating to the Community Baby Shower.

“You’re not just giving a blanket or just some food,” El-Amin says. “You’re sometimes saving someone’s life that you may not know!”

You can support Catherine Center for Early Childhood Development Center – along with many other great organizations – by donating to the Community Baby Shower. Just head to any WaterStone Bank location to drop off your donations. Or you can make a monetary donation on our website.

