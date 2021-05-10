Beer gardens return to Milwaukee County parks

One of Milwaukee County’s most popular summer traditions is back! Beer gardens are opening in parks all over the area.

Seeing so many people at Whitnall Park puts a smile on Scott Fisher’s face.

“Oh absolutely, it always has!”

He and his business, Gift of Wings, have partnered with Milwaukee County Parks on these beer gardens since 2014. Last summer, during the pandemic, coming down for a brew and a burger meant a lot more.

“It wasn’t sitting at home all of the time,” Fisher said. “You could come out here with your family. You could be separated from everybody else or with your real close friends and you could just enjoy the day.”

This spring, even brisk temperatures couldn’t keep people away when the beer gardens reopened. Young or old, Joe Mrozinski with Milwaukee County Parks is just glad to see these patrons back.

“It’s a beautiful night, people are out enjoying the parks and really have just embraced the beer gardens,” he said.

He’s hoping these taps will draw as much of a crowd as they did last year. These beer gardens raised nearly 2-million dollars in revenue, which all goes back into the parks.

“So things like hiking trails, biking trails, nature areas, botanical gardens, aquatic centers, the playgrounds, everything!” Mrozinski said.

Of course, things are a little different this year. Plan to social distance and keep an eye out for green bricks so you know your table is cleaned. Also, don’t bring your own beer stein, the parks are using single use cups only.

“But we hope after the pandemic is over we can bring the glassware back, but it’s just been overall really well received,” said Mrozinski.

Fisher says Whitnall Park Beer Garden is still one of the best places to be in summer.

“And to see everyone out here having a good time and enjoying the good and the friendship with everybody, it just has to make you feel good!”

If you're a fan of beer gardens and are looking for a little extra cash, you could work there! Milwaukee County Parks is looking to hire seasonal staff. You can check out openings here.

