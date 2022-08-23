Watch Now
3 shows to check out at Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes

Posted at 5:30 AM, Aug 23, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Carole Meekins got a chance to chat with Doris Maki, Horticultural Services Director for the Mitchell Park Domes. Doris told us all the great and exciting things happening at the Domes now and in the coming weeks!

Going on right now — the Faerie Gardens summer show in the Show Dome! That show will wrap up Sept. 11. Dome staff will completely flip the Show Dome in just ten days to get ready for the fall show — Once Upon A Mum. That show opens up Sept. 24. And don't miss the return of Rhythm and Brews on Sept. 29!

More information on all these events and more can be found on the Domes' website.

