20 years of dazzling Milwaukee guests: Event planner says human stories are secret to impressive parties

MILWAUKEE — A wedding of a lifetime.

"We call it an explosion of joy."

David Caruso talks about his extravagant wedding to his partner.

"We really wanted it to be so different and over the top, but in a way that it was just going to be a once in a lifetime moment for every person there until they died."

Just one example of the magic surrounding event planner David Caruso. The CEO and owner of Dynamic Events is celebrating 20 years of dazzling Milwaukee guests.

Caruso's secret for impressive displays?

"It really is about telling the stories of people, places, and organizations. It really is a lot of fun, and it has a lot of impact, which I love. I call it figuring out the heart and soul of a party."

Caruso admits people may get a little nervous when they see him at one of their parties.

"I definitely don't judge in any way but sometimes what I think about is certain times they they're missing the potential."

He admits at the center of his passion is to help charitable events like the Giving Circle, sponsored by the Aurora Healthcare Foundation for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Caruso was one of the group's founders.

"One of the things that brings me the most joy is contributing to this community that I grew up in. You know, I have lived here my whole life. I'm 46 and I even went to college at Marquette."

The design dynamo came in first place in the Donut Smackdown that raised money for local agencies. Caruso raised more than $11,000 in nine days.

"I think the community engagement has been the most meaningful to me, and I just got done. You are now talking to the champion of the Donut Smackdown. I did take number one place in fundraising for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County."

Caruso's style and perfection could be seen early on. He recalls a mother who always supported his creative side.

"She didn't mind that I dabbled in things that maybe wasn't so like boy-like. I never was in sports. I really wanted to do theater and I was taking tap-dance lessons and doing things creatively."

"I just have figured out that being me is great and thankfully people accept it and have appreciated it, and I can use the talents that I've been given to just influence how other people experience their life with a big dash of style and a lot of fun."

David Caruso, a Milwaukee legend, giving thousands the chance to enjoy captivating elegance. Memories they can share for a lifetime.

David Caruso proves that true satisfaction in life comes from following our hearts and giving others a piece of our joy.

Caruso shares, "When someone's on the right train, doing the right thing that they're meant to do, you can't knock them off. I know I'm doing the right thing. In a way that contributes to the lives of other people."

