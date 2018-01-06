PolitiFact Wisconsin: Gauging David Clarke's Tweets

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke recently found himself temporarily blocked from Twitter after complaints from Twitter users.

PolitiFact Wisconsin looked at a different tweet Clarke made about Hillary Clinton and put it to the truth o meter.

The outspoken former sheriff loves to bash liberals and what he calls the quote lying Lib media.

Clarke made that point in December with this tweet when he claimed that Hillary Clinton once said: "Look, the average Democrat voter is just plain stupid.They're easy to manipulate."

"Clarke included with his tweet an image or a meme that shows Hillary Clinton and indicates that she made the alleged quote in a book by former political consultant, Dick Morris," said Tom Kertscher with the Milwaukee Journal.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says Dick Morris—a former President Bill Clinton advisor—did write a book published in 2015, but that quote was NOT in it.

"Dick Morris, the author of the book told us that Hillary Clinton never made such a statement to him," said Kertscher.

In fact there's no record she said it to anyone, anywhere.

In 2016, PolitiFact rated that quote as one of seven alleged Clinton quotes on the Internet that are complete fakes.

"This is a good reminder to people while they're surfing the web if they come across something that looks like a news story but sounds like it might be outrageous to check to see if reputable news sources are also reporting on the item," said Kertscher.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated Clarke's claim Pants on Fire for a statement that is false and ridiculous.