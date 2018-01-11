PolitiFact Wisconsin: Could Americans see $1K under tax law?

Next month your paycheck should look different after the newly signed Republican tax cut. But how much more will you be getting? PolitiFact Wisconsin puts one claim to the Truth O Meter.

President Donald Trump signed the Republican-backed tax overhaul in December.

Since then there's been a lot of claims flying around on how much money taxpayers will be getting, including a claim by Kaleigh McEnany with the Republican National Committee.

"She said that come February Americans will see larger paychecks to the tune of $1,000 or more per year," said Tom Kertscher with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

McEnany tells PolitiFact Wisconsin when she said Americans, she was referring to the middle class.

"It is expected that starting in February, some Americans will see, not larger paychecks, but more take-home pay as employers begin taking less money out of their paychecks," said Kertscher.

PolitiFact Wisconsin points out not everyone will see tax cuts and higher end earners will see the most. Plus the tax cuts for the middle class eventually go away.

"On the $1,000 part of her statement, it is estimated that about 60 percent of households on average will see tax cuts of $1,000 or more in 2018 and each year through 2025," said Kertscher, "but after that many of the tax breaks go away and taxes are expected to go up."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim Half True. McEnany's statement is partially accurate but leaves out important details.