PolitiFact Wisconsin: Corrections versus colleges

Corrections versus colleges. Gov. Scott Walker is accused of putting prisons ahead of the University of Wisconsin System.

The Truth O Meter puts that claim to the test.

State prisons and the state's higher education budgets cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

Kelda Helen Roys, one of many Democrats running to challenge Walker, made a claim that will likely be repeated on the campaign trail.

"Roys says under Governor Walker in 2011 Wisconsin for the first time, spent more on prisons than UW System," said Tom Kertscher with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Both are big institutions. PolitiFact Wisconsin says the state funds 36 adult prisons and correctional facilities.

The UW System includes 13 four-year campuses and 13 two-year campuses.

"She is correct," said Kertscher, "in Governor Walker's first budget the state put more tax dollars toward corrections than the UW System."

PolitiFact Wisconsin looked at state budgets dating back to 20 years of Republican and Democratic governors and noticed a trend showing the corrections budget catching up to the UW System budget.

"What's important to note is that while it's the first time it occurred, that trend had been years in the making," said Kertscher.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim Mostly True meaning it's accurate but needs additional information.