Wisconsin U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial Primary Debate Organizers Issue Candidate Qualifications

MILWAUKEE - TMJ4 and other organizers of statewide primary debates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races have issued guidelines for how candidates will qualify to participate in televised debates this summer.

Candidates must demonstrate a minimum threshold of statewide public support to participate, said the organizers. In addition to attaining official ballot status for the August 9 primary, candidates must demonstrate:

• At least 5% support in the most recent Marquette University Law School polling, or other publicly available non-candidate or non-candidate-affiliated statewide surveys meeting a C or better reliability rating from the polling website fivethirtyeight.com through June 30;

• or at least a 5% average in the previous two Marquette University Law School polls in 2022;

• or total individual contributors of at least 5,000 people through June 30.

The primary debates are set for July. The Democratic U.S. Senate debate for candidates who qualify is July 17. The Republican gubernatorial debate for candidates who qualify is July 24.

The one-hour primary debates will start at 6 P.M. and will air in Milwaukee on TMJ4 and will be broadcast statewide on Wisconsin's NBC affiliates.

The debates are taking place on the Marquette University campus in front of a live audience and can be seen on the web platforms of TMJ4, WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Business Journal.

