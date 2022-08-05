Watch Now
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Wisconsin primary election: Make sure your absentee ballot was received

Guide to checking your absentee ballot for Wisconsin's primary election on August 9, 2022
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
KRIS 6 News
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image
Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 16:57:24-04

WISCONSIN — Before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, you may want to make sure your ballot was received. Luckily enough though, it's not difficult to check.

If you voted absentee in this year's election, you may want to head to MyVote.Wi.Gov to make sure your ballot was received at your municipality.

If you head to that site, you can simply type in your name and birthday to check the status of your absentee ballot.

If you find that your ballot has not been received, you can still head to the polls and vote in person.

As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot even after polls close.

Any ballots received after 8 p.m. on election night will not be counted.

Again, to check the status of your absentee ballot, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards