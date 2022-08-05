Wisconsin primary election: Make sure your absentee ballot was received

WISCONSIN — Before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, you may want to make sure your ballot was received. Luckily enough though, it's not difficult to check.

If you voted absentee in this year's election, you may want to head to MyVote.Wi.Gov to make sure your ballot was received at your municipality.

If you head to that site, you can simply type in your name and birthday to check the status of your absentee ballot.

If you find that your ballot has not been received, you can still head to the polls and vote in person.

As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot even after polls close.

Any ballots received after 8 p.m. on election night will not be counted.

Again, to check the status of your absentee ballot, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip