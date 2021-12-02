Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Wisconsin mayors targeted amid GOP-ordered election probe

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
voting
Posted at 6:23 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 07:23:06-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-hired attorney investigating the 2020 election has told Wisconsin lawmakers during a sometimes testy hearing he has filed a lawsuit to force officials in Green Bay and Madison to submit to a deposition.

Also on Wednesday, Wisconsin’s embattled elections commission debated whether to follow key recommendations made in a recent nonpartisan audit. The simultaneous meetings come as Republicans in Wisconsin are increasing the pressure on election officials.

Lawmakers have called for the resignation of the state’s nonpartisan top election administrator and a sheriff who supports Donald Trump called for prosecuting five of the commission’s six members.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale