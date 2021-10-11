Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Wisconsin GOP election leader criticizes 2020 investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
voting
Posted at 3:21 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 16:21:07-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The GOP-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election is running into opposition from the Republican leader of the Assembly election committee, who says she’s been kept out of the loop and doesn’t agree with moves being made by the leader of the probe.

The latest twist comes after Michael Gableman, the retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the investigation, issued a video taking aim at Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers called the taxpayer-funded Gableman investigation "a $700,000 boondoggle.”

Gableman's effort was criticized Monday by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who says she's been kept in the dark and that the probe isn't broad enough.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku