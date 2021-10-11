Wisconsin GOP election leader criticizes 2020 investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The GOP-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election is running into opposition from the Republican leader of the Assembly election committee, who says she’s been kept out of the loop and doesn’t agree with moves being made by the leader of the probe.

The latest twist comes after Michael Gableman, the retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the investigation, issued a video taking aim at Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers called the taxpayer-funded Gableman investigation "a $700,000 boondoggle.”

Gableman's effort was criticized Monday by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who says she's been kept in the dark and that the probe isn't broad enough.

