MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided not to sanction a group of Republicans who falsely claimed to be presidential electors in 2020.

The commission said Tuesday that commissioners voted unanimously during a closed session on March 9 that the Republicans didn't violate any laws. Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell, who was one of the fake electors, voted on the matter.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip