Voters consider West Allis school consolidation plan

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Voters across southeast Wisconsin are considering school district referendums on the ballot Tuesday - including one that would consolidate two high schools in a nearly $150 million move.

The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District wants to close Central and Nathan Hale high schools and build one main revamped building at Nathan Hale. The goal date of completion is 2026 and students would stay at their respective schools throughout the construction until it's ready.

District leaders say consolidating the schools will offer a number of benefits including saving money in the long run. The buildings are old and expensive to maintain. And with falling enrollment, they are looking to decline to around 7,000 students over the next five years. If passed, the district says taxes will go up to about $119 per each $100,000 home. Still, the district says the tax rate will not go up more than it did in 2020. For some, the move feels like the right one, but for others, the proposal doesn't address all the needs of the district.

It's important to note that last October, a survey of people who live in the district showed that 46 percent of them would vote yes, 35 percent would vote no and 19 percent were undecided.

In Tuesday's election, 81 school districts statewide have referendums are on the ballot. 43% of the referendums talk about the need to borrow money or issue debt, and 57% want to exceed the revenue limits imposed by state law. If all 81 referendums pass, the total price tag would be more than $1.3 billion.

