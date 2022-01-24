TMJ4 News partners with Marquette University for mayoral, U.S. senate and gubernatorial debates

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University and TMJ4 News will co-host a series of televised political debates as Wisconsin voters prepare to go to the polls in three high-profile 2022 elections.

The series of debates will focus on Milwaukee’s mayoral race as well as Wisconsin’s race for governor and U.S. Senate. Each debate will be moderated by TMJ4’s veteran political reporter Charles Benson and Emmy Award-winning anchor Shannon Sims.

Benson and Sims will be joined throughout the series by a variety of panelists. Marquette’s Varsity Theater will serve as the venue for each event. The 2022 debates continue a longstanding TMJ4 News tradition of keeping Wisconsin voters informed on candidates and pressing issues during campaigns.

In 2018, TMJ4 hosted both U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial debates, which were televised statewide.

All 2022 debates will air in Milwaukee on TMJ4. The U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial debates will also air statewide on Wisconsin’s NBC affiliates:

Sunday, March 27 (6-7 p.m.): Debate between two finalists in the race for Milwaukee mayor

Sunday, July 17 (6-7 p.m.): Candidates in the Wisconsin Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Sunday, July 24 (6-7 p.m.): Candidates in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

Thursday, October 13 (6-7 p.m.): Debate between Democrat and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate

Thursday, October 20 (6-7 p.m.): Democrat and Republican nominees for Wisconsin governor

Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal are also sponsoring the debates.

Due to limited space, the event will be ticketed and all seats for members of the public have been reserved. News coverage of the debate and/or access to a pool feed is welcome and requires media credentials. Journalists must contact Kevin Conway at Marquette University, kevin.m.conway@marquette.edu, regarding credentials. All media must be on the credential list for access to the building that evening. Parking for live trucks must also be arranged in advance.

In addition to the televised debates, TMJ4 News will air a series of in-depth interviews with all seven candidates on the ballot in the Milwaukee Mayoral primary election. Those interviews will air each weeknight at 6 p.m. from January 24-February 1.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip