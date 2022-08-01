Testing Milwaukee's voting machines before 2022 primary

MILWAUKEE — The primary election is next Tuesday. And today, Milwaukee election officials are testing all of the city's voting machines -- and welcomed the public to review that process.

Only one person showed up at City Hall to watch a voting machine be tested in the Milwaukee Election Commission's office. That person did not want to be on camera.

This is standard practice before every election, to be transparent while making sure the machines are accurate.

All 180 of the citys' voting machines, used at every voting location in the city, have been tested this way.

These machines are always locked, and never connected to the internet.

They are connected to a private, secure cellular network that no one else has access to at the end of Election Day.

Election workers also do checks throughout the day, and once results are in.

Since the last presidential election, there has been discussion over the accuracy of vote counts.

Showing how the machines are tested is an effort to make sure all voters feel confident in the election process.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip