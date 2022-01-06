Watch
State Sen. Chris Larson will not run for Milwaukee mayor

Andy Manis/AP
Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention Friday, June 6, 2014, in Lake Delton, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Chris Larson
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:36:59-05

MILWAUKEE — State Senator Chris Larson said he will not run for Milwaukee mayor.

With the primary just six weeks away, the democratic senator said that the short time frame made it difficult to put together a proper campaign to address city issues.

In total, there are 11 candidates who are trying to replace former mayor Tom Barrett.

On Feb. 15 there will be a primary and the general election will be on April 5. The winner will finish the remaining two years of Barrett's term which will end on April 16, 2024.

