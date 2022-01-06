State Sen. Chris Larson will not run for Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — State Senator Chris Larson said he will not run for Milwaukee mayor.

With the primary just six weeks away, the democratic senator said that the short time frame made it difficult to put together a proper campaign to address city issues.

In total, there are 11 candidates who are trying to replace former mayor Tom Barrett.

On Feb. 15 there will be a primary and the general election will be on April 5. The winner will finish the remaining two years of Barrett's term which will end on April 16, 2024.

