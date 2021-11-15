State Rep. David Bowen running for lieutenant governor

MILWAUKEE — Democratic State Rep. David Bowen said Monday he is running for lieutenant governor.

This comes as current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes runs for U.S. Senate for Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term.

Bowen, who represents Milwaukee in the state Assembly, said he wants to reinvest in the Milwaukee community.

"I truly believe that we are at a folk in the road. And our state for instance has a chance to accomplish a lot for our local communities that need more investment. That need to see more resources go back into local infrastructure and issues," he said during a media event on Monday.

Rep. Bowen joins fellow Democrat State Sen. Lena Taylor in the race for lieutenant governor.

On the Republican side: State Sen. Patrick Testin, Ben Voelkel, David King, Kyle Yudes and David Varman are all running for lieutenant governor.

Bowen's first public office was on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. He was elected to the Assembly's District 10 in Milwaukee in 2015, and won a second term in 2020. His current term ends in 2023.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip