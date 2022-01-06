Sean Duffy says he will not run for Wisconsin governor this year

MILWAUKEE — Former Republican U.S. Representative Sean Duffy said Thursday that he will not run for governor of Wisconsin this year.

Duffy said as much to Jay Weber on his sh‭ow on News/Talk 1130 WISN.

As the Associated Press' Scott Bauer pointed out, his decision comes after former President Donald Trump urged him to run for governor. Bauer also notes the decision is good news for former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is so far a front-runner for Republicans in the race.

“Hopefully I’m not riding off into the sunset,” Duffy told Weber. “I’m just running into the sunset right now. If an opportunity presents itself, I’d like to come back and partake in Wisconsin politics.”

Gov. Tony Evers is running for reelection, but as TMJ4's Charles Benson reports, the list of Republican challengers for governor remains fluid.

The fall primary for both governor and one of Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seats is Aug. 9. Republican Senator Ron Johnson is likely to run again, but has not officially announced his plans.

Sean Duffy was elected to Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District in 2010 and decided to resign in 2019, citing the birth of his child. He was the Ashland County District Attorney from 2002 to 2010. Since resigning from Congress, he has worked as a contributor for Fox News.

