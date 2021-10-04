Republican Ryan Owens ending bid for Wisconsin Attorney General

Republican and UW-Madison law professor Ryan Owens announced Monday he is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin Attorney General.

Owens said in a statement that "Wrongheaded and false claims have taken a toll on my two boys and my wife. They are sick to their stomachs about some of the things people are (falsely) claiming."

This comes amid allegations that Owens removed old podcasts he hosted as a law professor at the UW-Madison, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel previously reported.

"Because I do not wish to put them through any more character assassinations I’m withdrawing my candidacy for Attorney General. I understand some will ridicule me for why I’m leaving the race, but this is the truth and my family has always, and will always, come first," Owens said Monday.

Owens works as an affiliate faculty member at the UW-Madison's law school and La Follette School of Public Affairs. He's also the director of the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, which brings conservative speakers to campus.

With Owens out of the race, only Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney remains as a candidate for Republicans. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is running for reelection.

The 2022 GOP primary is Aug. 9, and the general election is Nov. 8.

