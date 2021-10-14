Rep. Kind endorses Pfaff in Wisconsin congressional race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Retiring U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is endorsing state Sen. Brad Pfaff in the race to replace him in the southwestern Wisconsin congressional district.

The endorsement on Thursday came the day after another Democrat, Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke, got in the race.

Republican Derrick Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL who was defeated by Kind in 2020, is running again and has support from former President Donald Trump and Republican House leadership.

Kind, who has held the seat for more than 24 years, cited Pfaff’s roots in the district and says he would be “a champion for farmers, small businesses, workers and western Wisconsin families.”

