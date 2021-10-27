Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Rebecca Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Rebecca Kleefisch announcing her run for Wisconsin governor in September of 2021.
Rebecca Kleefisch
Posted at 6:35 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 19:35:26-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is downplaying threats against school board members, saying recently that she would “love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago.

Kleefisch is a Republican running for governor in 2022. She has spoken out against violence targeting people in office, but she walked a fine line when speaking at an Oct. 11 “Pints and Politics” event organized by the Kenosha County Republican Party.

She said, “imagine if school board members felt something” like what she and Walker did in 2011.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku