Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Only citizens could vote in Wisconsin under amendment

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
voting
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 07:33:51-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to vote on a constitutional amendment that says only citizens can vote in elections.

The Republican-authored amendment up Tuesday must pass the Assembly this year and both houses of the Legislature next session before it would go to voters to decide. The governor has no power to veto constitutional amendments.

The Wisconsin Constitution guarantees that every U.S. citizen age 18 and over is a qualified elector. But it does not specifically say that only U.S. citizens are qualified to vote in state or local elections.

Republican backers of the measure say that ambiguity needs to be fixed through a constitutional amendment

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku