Only citizens could vote in Wisconsin under amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to vote on a constitutional amendment that says only citizens can vote in elections.

The Republican-authored amendment up Tuesday must pass the Assembly this year and both houses of the Legislature next session before it would go to voters to decide. The governor has no power to veto constitutional amendments.

The Wisconsin Constitution guarantees that every U.S. citizen age 18 and over is a qualified elector. But it does not specifically say that only U.S. citizens are qualified to vote in state or local elections.

Republican backers of the measure say that ambiguity needs to be fixed through a constitutional amendment

