The 2020 election is at the top of his platform, but Timothy Ramthun, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, said his campaign is about more than just that issue.

Despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Ramthun has claimed Former President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election and wants to overturn the state's electoral votes.

"The election should not have been certified in 2020," Ramthun said.

On the record: I spoke one-on-one with Republican candidate for governor Timothy Ramthun to discuss his views on education, health, crime and elections in Wisconsin. Watch that interview on @NBC26 tonight. pic.twitter.com/OSGEzV5oW2 — Kelsey Dickeson (@KelseyDickeson) March 28, 2022

In his run for governor of Wisconsin, Ramthun said election integrity is a key issue.

"I wanted to dissolve the WEC and move the function to the Secretary of State," Ramthun said. "Some people are concerned, including the speaker, about putting our elections in control of a partisan position. Well, if you don't cheat, there shouldn't be a problem with who runs point on administering our elections."

Ramthun said the state should update its voter registry to remove names of those who are deceased. He also wants to take a closer look at how people are voting.

"You either do it in person or you mail your absentee ballot to the clerk," Ramthun said. "That's it. Drop boxes should not be used."

While the election is a big issue for the state representative, it's not the only one.

Ramthun said he has 45 years of experience working in finance, manufacturing and tech. He was elected to the State Assembly in 2018 and has served as a Kewaskum School Board member for nine years.

Through that experience, Ramthun said education reform is needed.

"I want to see the money for students follow the students," Ramthun said. "Call it the 'backpack effect,' where instead of putting it toward buildings and districts, it would follow the students. So it would put a competitive element into the education process and it would keep the money going to the right place based on the parent's decision, which is where do they want to send their child.”

Ramthun said he wouldn't mandate COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students or staff.

Although he's not fully vaccinated, Ramthun encourages people to make the best choice for themselves.

"It should be offered as an option. There's enough information out there on the matter and they should be able to make their own decision," Ramthun said.

Ramthun said he "backs the blue," and would push for more support of emergency services.

When it comes to cracking down on crime, Ramthun said penalties and bail amounts should be higher.

“I think the deterrent should be added to the bail amount so you can keep hardened criminals from access to the street, and access to the public to commit other crimes," Ramthun said.

On another topic, Ramthun said he's opposed to recreational use of marijuana, but said medical marijuana use isn't off the table.

“We have an opioid epidemic in our state and we have a lot of people abusing drugs as well. There’s a lot of people who have to take a lot of different prescription drugs, too," Ramthun said. "So it does beg the question: I would like to have a conversation about medical use of marijuana elements if it can reduce the amount of other medications people take. There might be a solution in that discussion.”

Ramthun said he'd like to save the state's $3.8 billion surplus, but said he'd put some of it toward education reform and transportation needs.

