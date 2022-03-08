Watch
New contract reached for Republican Wisconsin election probe

Still from Wisconsin Eye's livestream.
Gableman before the Assembly elections committee on Tuesday.<br/>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker has signed a new contract with Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election.

That is what Gableman’s attorney James Bopp told a judge on Tuesday. Bopp told the judge that a signed deal between Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would be filed with the court by the end of the day.

Gableman released his latest report last week and told lawmakers then that he was in talks with Vos to extend his contract that had expired on Dec. 31. Bopp did not reveal details about the contract in court.

