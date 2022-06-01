Milwaukee Public Schools celebrates Pulaski High School graduates

MILWAUKEE — After spending nearly half of their high school years dealing with the effects of the pandemic, about 150 Pulaski High Rams filed into the Panther Arena to celebrate as the class of 2022.

Before beginning their next chapters as MPS graduates, teachers shared their hopes for the students. Through listing the “ABCs of living fully,” like P for persevere, Principal Lolita Harden reminded them of all they accomplished together.

Valedictorian Angel Bernabe, who earned nearly $250,000 in scholarship money, will attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to study psychology this fall.

Bernabe says she hopes her classmates always remember to find the positive in any situation and never forget what inspires them.

“Life can get so hard. You have all these things that can happen that we think are failures, but I feel like we can just change those into something even better for us, not to let those take us over,” said Bernabe.

More than 3,500 MPS seniors from 24 MPS schools will walk across the stage at UWM Panther Arena and Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education over the next few days, before wrapping up on Friday.

