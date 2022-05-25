Milwaukee Common Council to vote on RNC framework agreement

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Common Council committee on Wednesday plans to vote on a framework agreement as the city’s hopes to bring the Republican National Convention to town.

The plan is used as a way to lay out what thousands of convention goers can expect in terms of services and resources if the RNC were to take place in the Brew City. If approved, our partners from the Milwaukee Business Journal say the agreement would also prevent Milwaukee from hosting any other political party convention in 2024. Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith says this next step is a welcomed one.

“Imagine all of those people here being able to showcase all the good there is in Milwaukee and highlighting some of the things that we need to improve. It's just an opportunity that we missed in 2020 that I’d love to bring back to our community in 2024," said Williams-Smith.

Meanwhile, some local organizations aren’t thrilled with the convention’s potential arrival. On Tuesday, Voces de la Frontera Action, Power to the Polls, Milwaukee Area Labor Council, Never Again is Now and the Service Employees International Union sent an open letter to city leaders. The groups asked leaders to vote against bringing the RNC to the city, citing concerns over voter suppression and worker’s rights.

