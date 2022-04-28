Watch
Michels says he'll divest from company if elected governor

Tim Michels
MORRY GASH/AP
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event featuring President Bush Friday, Oct. 15, 2004, in Oshkosh, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 16:49:24-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he'll divest himself from his construction company if he wins office.

Michels co-owns Michels Corp. with his brothers. The company often bids for state road work, setting up a potential conflict if Michels were to become governor.

Michels tweeted Thursday that he has stepped away from his job at the company to focus on his campaign and would divest himself from his ownership role if he were to win the governor's race. The tweets came hours after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published a story noting the possible conflict if Michels were to become governor. State law requires governors to sign road construction contracts valued at more than $1,000.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

