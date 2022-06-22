MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School Poll out Wednesday found Tim Michels barely leading Republicans in the primary for Wisconsin governor, while also finding slim margins for victory for both incumbents Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson.

Michels is the choice of 27 percent of Republicans surveyed in the poll, followed by 26 percent for Rebecca Kleefisch, 10 percent for Kevin Nicholson, 3 percent for Tim Ramthun and less than a percentage point for Adam Fischer. 32 percent of Republican respondents said they remain undecided, the poll found. The winner of the Republican primary will face off against incumbent Evers.

The poll also focused on the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Mandela Barnes received support from 25 percent of Democratic respondents, while Alex Lasry received 21 percent, Sarah Godlewski received 9 percent and Tom Nelson received 7 percent. 36 percent of Democratic respondents said they are still undecided. The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against incumbent Johnson.

MU conducted the poll June 14-20, 2022. They interviewed 803 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points. The margin of error for Democratic primary voters is 6.2 percentage points and for Republican primary voters is 6.3 percentage points.

The MU poll matched Evers with each of the top four Republican primary candidates for governor.

Evers is supported by 47 percent to Kleefisch’s 43 percent, and Evers is support by 48 percent to Michels’ 41 percent. Evers receives 48 percent to Nicholson's 40 percent. Evers gets a 51 percent to 34 percent margin over Ramthun.

The poll also matched Sen. Johnson with Democratic contenders.

Johnson lags slightly behind three of the four Democrat candidates polled, including 46 percent-44 percent against Barnes, 45 percent-43 percent against Godlewski, and 44 percent-43 percent against Nelson. Johnson slightly leads in support against Lasry, 45 percent-42 percent.

Read the Marquette Law School Poll here.

