Green Bay mayor seeks sanctions against head of GOP probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is asking a judge to impose sanctions on the special investigator leading the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Genrich attorney Jeffrey Mandell says that Michael Gableman has made incorrect statements and should take out full-page newspaper ads to correct the record.

Mandell made the request in a filing Tuesday in a case brought by Gableman in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

Gableman is trying to force Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to answer questions behind closed doors related to the ongoing investigation. He asked the judge to jail them if they did not comply.

