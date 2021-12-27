Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Gov. Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is at rear. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
evers
Posted at 6:48 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 07:48:02-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law.

It's a measure that could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor’s signature. Evers says in a year-end interview with The Associated Press that he also opposed handing election duties to the nearly powerless secretary of state’s office as a Republican candidate has proposed.

Evers says “We have a good system. It’s my goal to keep it.” Republicans are pushing numerous campaign law changes, but Evers can veto them. The constitutional amendment would be one way around an Evers veto.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale