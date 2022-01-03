Gableman subpoenas Madison information, finance officers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 presidential election has subpoenaed a pair of Madison city officials.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday released subpoenas that Michael Gableman issued Dec. 28 to the city's information officer, Sarah Edgerton, and finance director, David Schmiedicke, whom the subpoena erroneously referred to as “Dan.”

The subpoenas demand that Edgerton turn over city election communications and documents on Jan. 13 and Jan. 19. She must also submit to questioning on Feb. 14. Schmiedicke must submit to questioning on Jan. 19.

Gableman has already subpoenaed Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich for questioned but neither mayor has agreed to appear.

