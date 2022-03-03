Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Former Assembly Democratic leader won't seek reelection

Gordon Hintz
Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz speaks against a Republican-backed "born alive" abortion bill as fellow Democrats, left to right, Rep. Chris Taylor and Rep. Evan Goyke, watch Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Madison, Wis. The Assembly was voting Wednesday on a bill requiring doctors to keep alive babies born after a failed abortion. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Gordon Hintz
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 14:56:01-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says he won't seek reelection this fall. Hintz didn't offer any explanation in Thursday's announcement and said he hasn't made any decisions about his future.

Hintz, who represents the Oshkosh area, was first elected to the Assembly in 2006. He made headlines in 2011 when he yelled “You're dead!” at then-Republican Rep. Michelle Litjens in the moments after Assembly Republicans passed then-Gov. Scott Walker's restrictions on public sector unions.

Assembly Democrats elected him as their leader in 2017. He stepped down from the leadership post this past January. Greta Neubauer replaced him. Twelve members of the Assembly have now announced their retirement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku