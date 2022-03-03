Former Assembly Democratic leader won't seek reelection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says he won't seek reelection this fall. Hintz didn't offer any explanation in Thursday's announcement and said he hasn't made any decisions about his future.

Hintz, who represents the Oshkosh area, was first elected to the Assembly in 2006. He made headlines in 2011 when he yelled “You're dead!” at then-Republican Rep. Michelle Litjens in the moments after Assembly Republicans passed then-Gov. Scott Walker's restrictions on public sector unions.

Assembly Democrats elected him as their leader in 2017. He stepped down from the leadership post this past January. Greta Neubauer replaced him. Twelve members of the Assembly have now announced their retirement.

