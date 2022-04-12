Watch
Cody Horlacher set to leave Assembly to run for Waukesha Co. judge opening

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 12:49:14-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Cody Horlacher is retiring from the Assembly to run for a open judgeship in Waukesha County.

Horlacher announced Tuesday that he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar's position after she won election to the state Court of Appeals in the April 5 spring election. Horlacher hails from Mukwonago and holds a law degree from Marquette University. He has served in the Assembly since 2015.

Twelve Republican Assembly members have now announced they won't run for reelection. Six Democratic members have said they won't seek reelection to the chamber. Six senators, three Republicans and three Democrats, have announced their retirement.

