Ald. Jose Perez selected President of Milwaukee Common Council

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council has selected Alderman Jose G. Perez to be their next president, a historic moment marking the first time a Hispanic person has held the position.

In 2012, Perez was elected to his first term on the Milwaukee Common Council. He has a biography on the city's website, which can be read here.

Alderman Michael Murphy stepped into the role in an acting capacity last week when Mayor Cavalier Johnson took the oath of office.

Perez will serve the remainder of the term left by Mayor Johnson, which is about two years. Johnson is serving the rest of the term former Mayor Barrett left when he became U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Johnson was selected President in 2020.

Milwaukee's largest Hispanic advocacy group, Forward Latino, issued the following statement:

“Today we congratulate Alderman José Pérez on his unanimous election to the position of Milwaukee Common Council President. This is the first time in city’s 176-year history that a Hispanic has been elected to the position. Milwaukee can now boast its first Black Mayor and first Hispanic Common Council President.



President Pérez has proven his ability to look at complex problems and to not only develop solutions, but to develop consensus around these solutions so they can be implemented. He has been instrumental in a wide range of initiatives that range from public safety and community-oriented policing, to job training, to increasing investment in Milwaukee’s communities most in need and more.



Equally important, he has always been willing to listen to every voice and taken the input into consideration on major decisions. Today Milwaukee’s Hispanic community can take pride in his accomplishment, but more importantly, Milwaukee can take great pride in having city wide leadership that truly represents the majority of our great city.”





The ⁦@MKE_CC⁩ has elected Alderman Jose G. Perez as it’s President - a history-making moment.



Unanimous approval. pic.twitter.com/oAUSFk1Y4T — MKE Common Council (@MKE_CC) April 19, 2022

