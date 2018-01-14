Anti-Trump backlash could propel Wisconsin Democrats to Senate seat

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 14 at 10:27AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth
However, with President Donald Trump's rating in Wisconsin low and falling, many are closely watching the race between Somerset Democrat Patty Schachtner and Rep. Adam Jarchow.
On paper the race looks like Jarchow's, with both Trump and Mitt Romney easily winning the district in the last two elections, and Republican Sheila Harsdorf held the seat for years before she quit in November to join Gov. Scott Walker's cabinet. Plus, Jarchow has the fundraising edge.
But Democrats say people are appalled by Trump and by extension the rest of the Republican Party. They point out Democrats captured 15 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates in November and defeated Roy Moore in Alabama.
A win would give Republicans a 19-13 advantage in the senate.