Anti-Trump backlash could propel Wisconsin Democrats to Senate seat

Jarchow, Schachtner race closer than expected

AP
11:38 AM, Jan 14, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Wisconsin delegates stand during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Aaron P. Bernstein
Copyright Getty Images

MADISON,WI -- Wisconsin Democrats are banking that ani-Trump backlash gives them a shot to win Tuesday's special election. 

The seat, located in Wisconsin's 10th Senate District, is normally solid for Republicans in a red-leaning district.

However, with President Donald Trump's rating in Wisconsin low and falling, many are closely watching the race between Somerset Democrat Patty Schachtner and Rep. Adam Jarchow. 

On paper the race looks like Jarchow's, with both Trump and Mitt Romney easily winning the district in the last two elections, and Republican Sheila Harsdorf held the seat for years before she quit in November to join Gov. Scott Walker's cabinet. Plus, Jarchow has the fundraising edge.

But Democrats say people are appalled by Trump and by extension the rest of the Republican Party. They point out Democrats captured 15 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates in November and defeated Roy Moore in Alabama.

A win would give Republicans a 19-13 advantage in the senate. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top