Police search for critically missing 8-year-old girl in Milwaukee

(TMJ4) — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a critically missing 8-year-old girl.

According to MPD, Jeresa Rowe was last seen in the 1800 block of N. 20th St.

Police say Jeresa is a Black female, about 4-feet tall, weighing approximately 60 pounds. She has a scar on her hose and left eye.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black Crocs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.