Podcast: Nobody can catch Nevin Harrison

On Her Turf

Multiple women have made history at the Tokyo Olympics, and Nevin Harrison added her name to the list when she became the first American woman to win gold in any canoe or kayak event. She caught up with hosts Lolo Jones and Lindsay Czarniak to reflect on the experience, the pressure she felt to perform and the preparations she made ahead of Tokyo. She also explains the difference between canoe and kayak.

In the second half of the episode, collegiate gymnast Olivia Dunne and NBC Olympics basketball analyst Monica McNutt drop by for a discussion on the recent rule changes that now allow NCAA athletes to use their names, images and likenesses in advertisements and endorsements.

Dunne has a huge social media following across Instagram and TikTok, and she shares how the change opened up new opportunities for brand partnerships. McNutt details how college athletes can navigate this new landscape with help from their universities and the challenges that may arise as the students add more responsibilities to their busy schedules.

You can listen to more from Harrison, Dunne and McNutt on Amazon Music or below:

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/on-her-turf/episodes/e9e83418-9c88-49cd-85aa-ccf11b3db9a7