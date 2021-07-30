Podcast: Could Katie Zaferes be any happier?

Some Olympic competitors with golden aspirations and expectations may be less than satisfied with a bronze medal. Katie Zaferes would not be one of them. Zaferes finished third in the Olympic triathlon in Tokyo and considers herself “the happiest bronze medal winner there ever was.”

In today’s In The Village podcast, Zaferes and host Elizabeth Beisel talk about her 2:45 a.m. wake-up call and practicing race transitions in her room. Zaferes also reveals a little TMI.

In The Village takes you inside one of the Athlete's Village with an exclusive look at the daily lives of athletes.

