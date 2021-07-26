Podcast: April Ross, Luca Rambaldi open up about how losing loved ones has impacted their Olympic experiences

The Podium

Italian rower Luca Rambaldi discusses how he honors his teammate Filippo Mondelli who died of bone cancer earlier this year and explains how the loss motivates him when racing.

Beach volleyball player April Ross, who won bronze in Rio with Kerri Walsh Jennings, gets candid about losing her mother to breast cancer. She also describes the feeling of her mom watching over her each time she steps on the court.

For more episodes of The Podium, check out Apple Podcasts

